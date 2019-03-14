Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
3655 Harvey Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
3655 Harvey Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Ozella Smith, 95, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memories: son, Rev. Dr. Robert (Wanda) Smith, Jr.; daughters, Carolyn (Caldwell) Hall and Selena Denise (Raymond) Stovall; sister, Irma Jean (Thomas) Jones; 5 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. On March 16, 2019 visitation will be held at 9 am followed by the service 11 am at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3655 Harvey Ave, Cinti., OH 45229. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 14, 2019
