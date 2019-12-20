|
|
Ozzy Anthony McIntosh
Ozzy Anthony McIntosh, 30, of Covington, KY passed away on December 19, 2019. He was a machine operator at Jordan Plastics. He was the son of Delbert Mcintosh and Brenda Daniels. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers; Benjamin McIntosh, Samuel McIntosh and Justin Daniels. Sister; Stephanie Daniels. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 10am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019