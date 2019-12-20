Services
Cooper Funeral Home Llc
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Resources
More Obituaries for Ozzy McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ozzy Anthony McIntosh

Add a Memory
Ozzy Anthony McIntosh Obituary
Ozzy Anthony McIntosh

Ozzy Anthony McIntosh, 30, of Covington, KY passed away on December 19, 2019. He was a machine operator at Jordan Plastics. He was the son of Delbert Mcintosh and Brenda Daniels. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers; Benjamin McIntosh, Samuel McIntosh and Justin Daniels. Sister; Stephanie Daniels. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 10am-1pm. Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ozzy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -