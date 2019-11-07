|
Pamela "Pam" Amann
Amann, Pamela "Pam" age 56 passed on November 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of Jerry and Gwen (nee Stover) Amann. Loving sister of Connie (the late Tommy) Martin and Deanna (Marty) Alfieri. Devoted aunt of Austin and Mitch (Shelbi) Martin, Joey Brannon and Sydney Alfieri. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pam was a kind hearted person and was especially fond of her nieces and nephews. She was kind and nurturing to all, especially to Sharon Trabish. She was also a life long animal lover. Visitation will be Sunday Nov. 10 from 1 PM until time of services at 3 PM at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave 45230. Guest book at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019