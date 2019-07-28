|
Pamela Connelly
Cincinnati - Pamela Connelly (nee Watkins), age 71, passed away on July 21, 2019. Mother of Michael (Lena) Connelly and Aaron (Jessica) Connelly, grandmother of Ava, Lana, Caragan, Trista, Teagan Connelly, daughter of Nancy Watkins, sister of Richard "Bub" (Jody) Watkins, aunt of Joey and Skylar Watkins. Celebration of life will be held on August 2, 2019 with family and friends gathering from 5-6PM with a service at 6PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. Condolences can be made at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019