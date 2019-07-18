|
Pamela Jones
Goshen - Jones, Pamela Sue, 60, passed July 14, 2019. Loving mother of Joshua (Tiffani) Jones and Andrew, (Kayla) Jones; Grandmother of Savanah and Lincoln. Also survived by her brother Greg Beatty and her Cocker Spaniel "Zoe". Memorial Mass Friday July 19th 10 AM with Visitation starting at 9 AM. All at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 5890 Buckwheat Rd. Milford, Ohio. Graveside Service noon Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018 Washington DC 20090-8018. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019