Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
5890 Buckwheat Rd.
Milford, OH
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
5890 Buckwheat Rd.
Milford, OH
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
1958 - 2019
Goshen - Jones, Pamela Sue, 60, passed July 14, 2019. Loving mother of Joshua (Tiffani) Jones and Andrew, (Kayla) Jones; Grandmother of Savanah and Lincoln. Also survived by her brother Greg Beatty and her Cocker Spaniel "Zoe". Memorial Mass Friday July 19th 10 AM with Visitation starting at 9 AM. All at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 5890 Buckwheat Rd. Milford, Ohio. Graveside Service noon Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018 Washington DC 20090-8018. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 18, 2019
