Pamela Kaye Thompson
Florence - Pamela K. Thompson (née Miller), 72 years of age, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She is preceded in death by her daughters, Sadonna Marie and Kadean Marie Brinkmann. She is survived by her brothers, Randy Miller and John Miller (Sally). She will be greatly missed by her 5 Nieces and Nephews and 6 Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews. Pam enjoyed a professional singing career in the Greater Cincinnati Area for many years. She also loved her work at BAWAC where she retired after more than 35 years of service. She was also an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan. She will be greatly missed by not only her immediate family but her extended BAWAC family. A celebration of Pam's life will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Pam will be laid to rest alongside her children at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to BAWAC, 7970 Kentucky Drive, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 21, 2019