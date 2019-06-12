|
|
Pamela Marie (McCabe) Roberts
Cincinnati - Funeral services for Pamela Marie (McCabe) Roberts, age 51, of Cincinnati, OH and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1:00PM at St. Mary's Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 5:00PM on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Roberts passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the home of her mother, Lucy, in Shelby, NC, after losing a battle with cancer.
Pamela is survived by her loving husband, Randy, of Cincinnati, OH; her mother, Lucy McCabe of Shelby, NC; her brother, Timothy A. McCabe of Potsdam, NY; a sister, Colleen McCabe Richter and her husband, Keith of Mooresville, NC; a niece and nephew, Jonathan Atchie and Emily Richter and several cousins. She is predeceased by her father, John McCabe, in 2014.
Pamela was born on December 8, 1967, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John E. and Lucy Tombolillo McCabe. She graduated from Potsdam High School in 1986 and later attended North Country Community College, took classes at Ohio State University, and she was a trained massage therapist and reflexologist. Pamela married Randy Roberts on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1998 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. At the time of her illness, she was employed by Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market as Assistant Manager. She had also initiated a special spot in Jungle Jim's Super International Market.
Pamela had many friends. She was a huge dog lover and was accompanied by her dog, Tucker, until the end. Pamela was passionate about volunteering at the local no kill shelter during her free time. She also was involved with International Dance.
Donations may be made in Pamela's memory to Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue, 4725 Boomer Road, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or https://www.paypal.me/louieslegacy, In Memory of Pamela Roberts may also be added in the memo portion.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019