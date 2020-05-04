Pamela S. Trenkamp Finan
Independence - Pamela S. Trenkamp Finan, 69, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was a homemaker and member of Mother of God Parish. Pam was dedicated to her children and grandchildren and was known as the neighborhood mom. She was easy to talk to and never met a stranger. Pam was preceded in death by her parents: Ferd and Angela Trenkamp; sister: Anita Vickers; brother: Carroll Trenkamp and grandchildren: Joseph Finan and Mackenzie Finan. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years: Dave Finan, Sr.; daughters: Jennifer (Mark) Lipson, Sally (Marko) Stefanides and Becky (Phil) Price; sons: Dave (Vikki) Finan, Jr. and Marty (Kerri) Finan; sisters: Melanie Trenkamp and Betty Trenkamp; brothers: Ferd Trenkamp, Leo Trenkamp, Don Trenkamp, Jim Trenkamp and David Trenkamp and grandchildren: Donovan, Stephen, Matthew, Natalie, Arielle and Brigitte. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to St.Jude.org. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 4 to May 7, 2020.