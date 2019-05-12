|
|
Pamela Shay-Greenert
Highland Heights - Pamela Sue Shay-Greenert, 64, of Highland Heights, passed away on Friday, May 10th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ft. Thomas. She was a nurse at the Barrington in Ft. Thomas for over 40 years. Pam was a very loving person whose number one priority in life was her children, granddaughter & family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Vala (nee. Riley) Shay; sisters, Debbie Shay Zwelsky & Donna Shay; nephew, Christopher Shay and nieces, Christine & Carrie Shay. She is survived by her husband, Stacey "Doc" Greenert; son, Matthew (Amy) Greenert; daughter, Riley Greenert; granddaughter, Brooklyn Greenert; brothers, Chuck & Bruce Shay; sister in law, Connie Shay; nephews, Nick (Chelsie) & Jacob Shay; nieces, Jennifer (Jason) Watson, Anna Hamann and Caitlyn & Jessica Shay and many other family & friends. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, May 13th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. The Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 14th at St. John's United Church of Christ, Newport. The Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. Memorials are suggested to St. John's United Church of Christ, 415 Park Avenue, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019