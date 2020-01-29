Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Pamela Sue Kordenbrock, 69, of Fort Wright, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Villaspring of Erlanger. She retired as a secretary and was a member of Dorothae Pentecostal Church in Corbin. Pamela loved to read, UK basketball, Coca-Cola and was a history buff. She was an excellent piano player and especially loved her family and playing music with them.

Preceded in death by her husband John Kordenbrock and parents Kenneth and Maxine Felts.

Survivors include sons James (Leslie) Mason, Kenny (Patricia Shay) Mason and Zak (Genevieve) Kordenbrock; step-sons John and Jeff Kordenbrock; step-daughter Jenay Kordenbrock; sister Patricia Baxter and grandchildren Olivia Mason, Parker Mason and Dylan Mason.

Visitation 9 am till time of funeral 11 am, Friday January 31, 2020 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. Memorials to American Diabetes Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 304, Cincinnati, OH 45203.

For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
