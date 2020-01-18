Services
Villa Hills - Parker William VanHerpe, 62, of Villa Hills, passed away, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. He was a paralegal for VanHerpe and Howell Attorneys of Law in Covington. Parker was also a musician who especially loved to play the piano and he was a member of the Mensa Organization. Parker is preceded in death by his father, William H. VanHerpe. Survivors include his mother, Beverlee VanHerpe of Villa Hills; brothers, Joseph (Joanna) VanHerpe of Erlanger, Robert VanHerpe of Cincinnati; nephew, Nicholas VanHerpe; niece, Rebecca VanHerpe and many great nieces and nephews. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
