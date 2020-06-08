Parlea "Lee" Sipple
Fort Thomas - Parlea (Lee) Sipple, 68 of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, passed away June 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Edgewood. Lee is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Sipple, her children Hayes Steele, Jerry (Cathy) Steele, Donna Dooley, Sarah (Ashley) Tate, Jennifer Lauer, and TJ Sipple, Brothers Joe Fraley, Raymond Fraley, Lonnie (Rita) Fraley, Sisters Lavina (Joe) Johnson, Nuna Blevins, 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephew, a number of close friends and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred Fraley, mother and father-in-law Othie and Patricia Sipple, Sister Ella Mae Fraley and son in law Michael Lauer. Lee was a member of the NFF football league for 40+ years, a Highlands High School Athletic Booster, a cancer survivor, a retired manager from Newport, Bellevue and Wilder McDonald's. Lee enjoyed camping, live music, watching her grandchildren play sports and spoiling her dogs. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday June 10, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Cancer Care, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017 in memory of Lee Sipple. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.