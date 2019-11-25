Services
Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Hamilton, OH

MCGREEVY, Parnel Charles, 80, formerly of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Parnel served two years in the US Army and thirty-eight years with the US Postal Service. Survived by brother, Michael (Laura) McGreevy; sister-in-law, Mary Jane McGreevy and other family members. Preceded in death by parents Albert and Martha (Stuhlmueller) McGreevy and brothers, Thomas and Gerald McGreevy. Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Ann Church, Hamilton from 10:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Colligan Funeral Home, Hamilton.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
