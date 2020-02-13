Services
Ft. Thomas - Pat Beiser (nee: Slaughter), 83, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Pat was an Insurance Administrative Assistant. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Ft. Thomas, KY. Pat was born March 29, 1936 in Green Bay, WI to the late George and Esther "Essie" (nee: Wagner) Slaughter. She was preceded in death by Husband, Thomas Beiser. Pauline is survived by her Niece, Simone (Steve) Howe, Great Nieces, Cassie & Kate Howe, Great Nephew, Jackson Howe, Sister In Law, Sheryl Slaughter, loving friends, Ed & Kathy Knepfle, Mary Ann Zeleznik, Nancy Utz, also survived by many other friends. Visitation 10:30 am to 11:15 am, Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, with Rev. Stef Bankemper, officiating. Burial will take place in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Taylor Mill, Kentucky. Memorials may be made in the form of masses. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020
