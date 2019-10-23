|
Pat Gardner
Cincinnati - Pat Gardner. Beloved wife of the late James Gardner for 61 years. Devoted mother of Michael J. (Cynthia) Gardner, Jim Gardner, Marcia Gardner, and Jennifer Baker. Loving sister of the late Adajeanne Owen. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 nephew. Pat passed away at her residence on October 22, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Funeral Services will be held privately. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019