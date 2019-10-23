Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Resources
More Obituaries for Pat Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pat Gardner

Add a Memory
Pat Gardner Obituary
Pat Gardner

Cincinnati - Pat Gardner. Beloved wife of the late James Gardner for 61 years. Devoted mother of Michael J. (Cynthia) Gardner, Jim Gardner, Marcia Gardner, and Jennifer Baker. Loving sister of the late Adajeanne Owen. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 nephew. Pat passed away at her residence on October 22, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Funeral Services will be held privately. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now