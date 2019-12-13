Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
835 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8093
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Budd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Pat" Budd

Add a Memory
Patricia A. "Pat" Budd Obituary
Patricia A. "Pat" Budd

Newport - Patricia (Pat) A. Budd, loving wife, mother, grandmother and passionate supporter of the Newport, KY, East Row community, passed away at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was 70 years old. Born Patricia Ann Kammeraad in Evanston, IL, Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Gertrude (nee Jalving) Kammeraad, and brother, Jay Kammeraad. She is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, Ian Budd, sister Barbara Dinnsen, daughters Abby (Alex) Wendel, Sara (Scott) Fath, step-children, Scott Budd and Tiffany Budd, and cherished grandchildren, Ellie Wendel and Charlie Wendel. Pat graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis, IN in 1967. She attended Indiana University and then the University of Delaware from which she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Pat was a retired IT professional, who served as a programmer of human resources applications in financial institutions and health care organizations throughout her lengthy career, while raising her daughters as a single parent. Pat and Ian were extensive travelers, visiting many countries around the world and spending much time at their vacation home in Hilton Head Island, SC. She touched many with her devotion to the Newport East Row community, advocating for historical preservation and having served as past chair of the Victorian Home Christmas Tour and the East Row Garden Tour, and she participated in numerous groups and committees in the community. A memorial service will be held on December 27, 2019, 4 p.m., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 7 Court Place, Newport KY 41071, followed by a reception from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Sanctuary Event Center, 417 E 6th St., Newport, KY 41071. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Row Historic Foundation, the non-profit to which Pat dedicated her efforts for 25 years. A special fund will be established in her name to benefit the neighborhood. Please send donations to ERHF, PO Box 72116, Newport, KY 41071 or on the website at www.eastrow.org and note "Patricia Budd Memorial." Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -