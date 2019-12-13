|
|
Patricia A. "Pat" Budd
Newport - Patricia (Pat) A. Budd, loving wife, mother, grandmother and passionate supporter of the Newport, KY, East Row community, passed away at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH on Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was 70 years old. Born Patricia Ann Kammeraad in Evanston, IL, Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Gertrude (nee Jalving) Kammeraad, and brother, Jay Kammeraad. She is survived by her devoted husband of 20 years, Ian Budd, sister Barbara Dinnsen, daughters Abby (Alex) Wendel, Sara (Scott) Fath, step-children, Scott Budd and Tiffany Budd, and cherished grandchildren, Ellie Wendel and Charlie Wendel. Pat graduated from North Central High School in Indianapolis, IN in 1967. She attended Indiana University and then the University of Delaware from which she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Pat was a retired IT professional, who served as a programmer of human resources applications in financial institutions and health care organizations throughout her lengthy career, while raising her daughters as a single parent. Pat and Ian were extensive travelers, visiting many countries around the world and spending much time at their vacation home in Hilton Head Island, SC. She touched many with her devotion to the Newport East Row community, advocating for historical preservation and having served as past chair of the Victorian Home Christmas Tour and the East Row Garden Tour, and she participated in numerous groups and committees in the community. A memorial service will be held on December 27, 2019, 4 p.m., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 7 Court Place, Newport KY 41071, followed by a reception from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at The Sanctuary Event Center, 417 E 6th St., Newport, KY 41071. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Row Historic Foundation, the non-profit to which Pat dedicated her efforts for 25 years. A special fund will be established in her name to benefit the neighborhood. Please send donations to ERHF, PO Box 72116, Newport, KY 41071 or on the website at www.eastrow.org and note "Patricia Budd Memorial." Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019