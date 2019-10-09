Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
3680 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Daffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Daffin

Add a Memory
Patricia A. Daffin Obituary
Patricia A. Daffin

Cincinnati - Patricia A. Daffin (nee Holzer), beloved wife of George J. Ohntrup of Cincinnati and the late James H. Daffin. Devoted mother of Michael P. Daffin of Newport, KY and James R. (Pamela) Daffin of Cincinnati. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Chris) Willig of Park Hills, KY, James (Emily), Patrick (Jeff Granger) and Nicholas (Morgan) Daffin, all of Cincinnati and great grandchildren, Ruby, Vivian and Iris Willig and James and Franklin Daffin. Dear sister of Eileen Massa of Cincinnati and the late Rita Mae and William Holzer. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after a brief illness, age 90. Visitation, Monday, October 14, 9AM-10AM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (www.rmdfuneralhome.com) 4164 W. 8th Street, Price Hill. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony Friary, 5000 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now