|
|
Patricia A. Daffin
Cincinnati - Patricia A. Daffin (nee Holzer), beloved wife of George J. Ohntrup of Cincinnati and the late James H. Daffin. Devoted mother of Michael P. Daffin of Newport, KY and James R. (Pamela) Daffin of Cincinnati. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Chris) Willig of Park Hills, KY, James (Emily), Patrick (Jeff Granger) and Nicholas (Morgan) Daffin, all of Cincinnati and great grandchildren, Ruby, Vivian and Iris Willig and James and Franklin Daffin. Dear sister of Eileen Massa of Cincinnati and the late Rita Mae and William Holzer. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after a brief illness, age 90. Visitation, Monday, October 14, 9AM-10AM at Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (www.rmdfuneralhome.com) 4164 W. 8th Street, Price Hill. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM at St. Lawrence Church, 3680 Warsaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anthony Friary, 5000 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019