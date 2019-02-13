|
|
Patricia A. Daunt
Newport - Patricia A. Daunt, 86, of Newport, passed away on February 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Patricia was a secretary with the Neltner Oil Co. in Newport. She was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Mothers Club, Newport Central Catholic, and Our Lady of Providence, Parents Teachers Associations, and she was the former Chaplin for the John R. Little VFW Post in Southgate. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Daunt. Patricia is survived by her sons, Steve (Tonna) Daunt, and Rob (Shelley) Daunt, her daughters, Judi (Rowland) Stevens, Cindy (Mike) Rilling, Patty (late Gary Frazier) Frazier, and Kate Daunt, her sisters, Rose Marie Beiting, and Ruth (Punky) Warning. Patricia is also survived by 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. in Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 am Saturday, February 16, 2019, at St. Therese Church in Southgate, KY. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 13, 2019