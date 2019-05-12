Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Jones

Obituary Condolences

Patricia A. Jones Obituary
Patricia A. Jones

Cincinnati - Patricia A. Jones, 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She retired from Cincinnati Time Recorder in Cincinnati, OH. Pat was preceded in death by her husband: Robert W. Jones, Sr.; son: Greg Jones and grandson: Robert Jones, III. She is survived by her son: Bob (Belinda) Jones; daughter-in-law: Peggy Jones; 3 grandchildren: Doug, Tammy and Katrina; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Visitation will be at the First United Church of Christ, 5808 Glenview Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45224, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the funeral service at 3:00 PM. Interment will be in the Booher Cemetery in Monroe, TN. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now