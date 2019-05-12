|
|
Patricia A. Jones
Cincinnati - Patricia A. Jones, 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She retired from Cincinnati Time Recorder in Cincinnati, OH. Pat was preceded in death by her husband: Robert W. Jones, Sr.; son: Greg Jones and grandson: Robert Jones, III. She is survived by her son: Bob (Belinda) Jones; daughter-in-law: Peggy Jones; 3 grandchildren: Doug, Tammy and Katrina; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. Visitation will be at the First United Church of Christ, 5808 Glenview Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45224, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the funeral service at 3:00 PM. Interment will be in the Booher Cemetery in Monroe, TN. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019