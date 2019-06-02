|
Patricia "Pat" A. Martin
Maineville - Patricia "Pat" Antonia (nee Buerkle) Martin of Maineville, OH. Born on November 27, 1927 in South Lebanon, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Charles Lewis Martin Sr. Loving mother of Charles (Sharon) Martin Jr., Michael (Judy) Martin, Rick (Darlene) Martin, Gregory (late Janice) Martin, Jeffery (Francine) Martin, Tim (Lora) Martin and Patricia Ann (Jerry) Gebell. Caring grandmother of Shawn, Shane and Shannon (Amy) Martin, Rebecca (Wayne) Herron, Tawnya (LJ) Dozier, Rick (Carrie) Martin Jr., Amy (Jason) Carman, Amber (John) Arnold, Adam Martin, Jeremy (Indhira) and Christy Martin, Bridget Martin, Emily, Jared and Miranda Gebell, Mekala Kaelin and Amber Hisle. Proud great-grandmother of Connor, Camden and Davis Martin, Blake Rish, Bryson and Mikey Herron, Taylor, Ryan and Ashley Carman, Larissa and Rylee Martin, Kayla and Kyle Dozier, Kiley Allen, Cody and Mason Arnold, Andrew, Autumn and Makalynn Martin, Kylie and Gracie Salyers, Mia, Kaia and Lolani Martin, Gracie Stathem, Wyatt Ferrari and Miah Wilder. Dear sister of Roger (Pat) Buerkle, Gerald (Betty) Buerkle, Regina (Ronald) Carey and the late Helen Thomas and Louis Buerkle. Cherished daughter of the late Sebastian "Tony" Albert and Jenney Louella (nee Miller) Buerkle. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Family and friends will be received from 5 PM - 8 PM on Monday, June 10, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 11 at. St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 944 US-22&3, Morrow, OH 45152. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery, Deerfield TWP, OH. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Patricia Martin to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019