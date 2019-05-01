Services
Patricia A. Robinson Obituary
Patricia A. Robinson

Erlanger - Patricia A. Robinson (nee Abeln), 62 years of age passed away at home on Monday. Loving wife of Rick Robinson . Loving mother of Steve Robinson (Terri), Shawn Robinson (Shelley), Brian Robinson (Amanda) and Michael Robinson (Rebecca). Loving grandma to Thirteen. Dear sister of Jack Abeln and Kathy Bason. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pike, Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Service will be at 1:30 pm. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 1, 2019
