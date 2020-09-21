Patricia "Patti" A. Schaeffer
Patricia "Patti" A. Schaeffer (nee Rehme), 72 passed away on September 18, 2020 with family by her side. Patti was preceded in death by her father, Gordon, her mother Helen, her brother, Kenneth and sister Eileen. She was the beloved wife of Mike Schaeffer, devoted mother to three children, Kelly Leanza (Joe), Brad Buschur (Margaret), and Tony Buschur (Fara) and four step children, Todd Schaeffer (Tracy), Sean Schaeffer (Stephanie), Scott Schaeffer (Rachel), and Shannon Morgan (Shannon). Cherished grandmother to seventeen grandchildren and adored little sister to Barbara Moorehouse and older brother Robert Rehme. Patti is loved by countless other family and friends who were blessed to know her. Patti was born on April 21, 1948 in Miami, FL and spent her life in Cincinnati. She attended Guardian Angels School and McNicholas High School. Patti worked as a finance manager and homemaker supreme, putting her three children through college. Always living life to the fullest, she took up tennis, played golf at Terrace Park Country Club, belonged to bridge groups, loved playing poker and games, and traveled whenever she could with her husband, family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and could often be found attending their sporting events, performances, and activities. Most of all she enjoyed spending long hot summer days with family around her swimming pool. Visitation will be held at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Sept. 25 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Cincinnati
for their kind care of Patti. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati
P. O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Attn: Wage Hope My Way 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Even though Patti is gone, she leaves a legacy of love, courage and perseverance. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.