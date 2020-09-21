1/1
Patricia A. "Patti" Schaeffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patti" A. Schaeffer

Patricia "Patti" A. Schaeffer (nee Rehme), 72 passed away on September 18, 2020 with family by her side. Patti was preceded in death by her father, Gordon, her mother Helen, her brother, Kenneth and sister Eileen. She was the beloved wife of Mike Schaeffer, devoted mother to three children, Kelly Leanza (Joe), Brad Buschur (Margaret), and Tony Buschur (Fara) and four step children, Todd Schaeffer (Tracy), Sean Schaeffer (Stephanie), Scott Schaeffer (Rachel), and Shannon Morgan (Shannon). Cherished grandmother to seventeen grandchildren and adored little sister to Barbara Moorehouse and older brother Robert Rehme. Patti is loved by countless other family and friends who were blessed to know her. Patti was born on April 21, 1948 in Miami, FL and spent her life in Cincinnati. She attended Guardian Angels School and McNicholas High School. Patti worked as a finance manager and homemaker supreme, putting her three children through college. Always living life to the fullest, she took up tennis, played golf at Terrace Park Country Club, belonged to bridge groups, loved playing poker and games, and traveled whenever she could with her husband, family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and could often be found attending their sporting events, performances, and activities. Most of all she enjoyed spending long hot summer days with family around her swimming pool. Visitation will be held at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Sept. 25 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Cincinnati for their kind care of Patti. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati P. O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Attn: Wage Hope My Way 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Even though Patti is gone, she leaves a legacy of love, courage and perseverance. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved