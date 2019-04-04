|
|
Patricia A. von Korff (Foppe)
- - Patricia A. von Korff (Foppe). Beloved wife of the late Robert L. von Korff. Mother of William (Joyce), the late Robert K. (Kathleen), Chris, Jeff (Joan), Marcia Wessels (Larry), Tom (Paula). Grandmother to 14. Age 94. Died Mar. 21, 2019. Services are Sat. April 6, 2019. Family and friends may visit at 9 AM until memorial mass at 10 AM at Twin Towers Chapel 5343 Hamilton Ave. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Twin Towers Benevolent Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019