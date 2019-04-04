Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Twin Towers Chapel
5343 Hamilton Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Korff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Von (Foppe) Korff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Von (Foppe) Korff Obituary
Patricia A. von Korff (Foppe)

- - Patricia A. von Korff (Foppe). Beloved wife of the late Robert L. von Korff. Mother of William (Joyce), the late Robert K. (Kathleen), Chris, Jeff (Joan), Marcia Wessels (Larry), Tom (Paula). Grandmother to 14. Age 94. Died Mar. 21, 2019. Services are Sat. April 6, 2019. Family and friends may visit at 9 AM until memorial mass at 10 AM at Twin Towers Chapel 5343 Hamilton Ave. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Twin Towers Benevolent Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.