Patricia Agness Roth

Patricia Agness Roth Obituary
Patricia Agness Roth

Erlanger - Patricia Agness Roth, age 85, of Erlanger, KY passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She worked at Home Interiors & Gifts for 20 years and enjoyed yard sales and spending time with her family. Pat is survived by her loving children, Deena Wilson-Keck (the late Donny), Susan Schneider (David), Carol Isler (Jack), Kelly Weber (Wes) and John Roth (Denise); sister, Carol Lannigan Koch (George); grandchildren, Scott Meyer (Destiny), Kyle Schneider, Andrew Isler, Kelli Anneken (Jacob), Chad Isler, Landon Isler, Patrick Weber (Hope), Alex Weber, Mollie Weber, Colin Roth, Blake Roth and Jenna Roth; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Alden, Quorra, Adaline, Charlie and Brooks. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Walter Roth (1983); siblings, Alfred Lannigan, Shirley Lubbe, Dorothy Sturgeon, Billy Lannigan and Sharon Johnson. Private services will be held for immediate family members and a celebration of life will occur at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Rosedale Green c/o Patricia Roth 4250 Glenn Ave, Covington, KY 41015. Online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020
