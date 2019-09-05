|
|
Patricia Andrew
Ft. Wright - Patricia A. Andrew, 78, of Ft. Wright, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Pat was a long-time member of St. Agnes Church in Ft. Wright. She was a caretaker for many and her life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren. She longed to see them succeed and would want them to continue to live their best life. Pat also loved reading, going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends at Bluegrass Swim Club. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, James Andrew of Ft. Wright; children, Tim (Pam) Andrew of Taylor Mill, Ann (Dave) Stutler of Park Hills, Jenny (Mark) O'Connell of Ft. Wright, John (Ruth) Andrew of Ft. Wright, Michael Andrew of Covington; brother, Joe Feiler of Latonia; sister, Vie (Eddie) Bishop of Erlanger and grandchildren, Colin, Tyler, Anna, Ryan, Samantha, Sarah, Megan, Nicole and Chris. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Feiler and Violet Greeson Feiler. Visitation is on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the hour of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM all in St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Highway, Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Interment is on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Drew's Puzzle Piece Inc., P.O. Box 175856, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019