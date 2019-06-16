Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Florence - Patricia Ann Carter, 73, of Florence, KY, previously of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born on December 13, 1945 in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of the late Dean and Mary Carter. Patricia was an accomplished swimmer who won many medals. She enjoyed singing and acting in plays. Patricia will always be remembered as a friendly, outgoing woman who never met a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her and whose lives she touched. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother: Anthony Carter and sister-in-law: Sandra Carter. Patricia is survived by her brothers: Thomas (Doris) Carter and Jim Carter; sisters: Nancy (Russ) Hohnroth and Marydean (Don) Gartrell and numerous nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 12:30 P.M. until the Memorial Service at 1:30 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 16, 2019
