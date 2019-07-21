|
Patricia Ann Crawford
El Paso formerly of Ft. Thomas - Patricia Ann Crawford passed away in El Paso, Texas on June 27, 2019, following a brief but intense battle with pneumonia. Born in Fort Thomas, Kentucky on July 28, 1928, she was the only child of Menefee Custer Jewett and Muriel Raisbeck Jewett. Her childhood was spent in Fort Thomas and the Raisbeck family was often seen together for Sunday services at Highland Methodist Church. During World War II her father, a chemist and metallurgist, was transferred to Sidney, Ohio where Pat graduated from high school. She attended Vanderbilt University and was graduated from Ohio University with a bachelors degree in psychology. Indeed, that is how she met her future husband, William E. Crawford. Pat and Bill married in 1952 and the family relocated to Texas in 1955, first to Houston and then San Antonio. As they would often comment, they got there as fast as they could. They were quite active in the community and members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Blessed with an angelic soprano voice, Pat was a valued member of the choir. She served as the president of the Panhellenic Association of San Antonio and was a member of the Women's Club of San Antonio. Pat and Bill were both duly commissioned as Kentucky Colonels, the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, (1986), and two of their daughters, Mary Margaret "Peggy" Crawford Moran (1975) and Dora Crawford Votaw (2017). In 1984, the couple returned to their beloved Kentucky. After Bill's death, Pat moved to El Paso, Texas where their youngest daughter resides with her family. Pat was a woman of devout faith and at the end of her life, she told her family that she was not afraid to die because she knew where she was going. She asked that we not grieve for her because she had enjoyed a wonderful life, full of great adventures including her 90th birthday bash last year. Pat is survived by their daughter, Ann Crawford McClure (David), grandsons Dr. Scott Crawford McClure (Laura) and Wayman R. Votaw, Jr. (Teresa), and granddaughters Kinsey McClure and Candace Votaw Vailes Campenni (Tom). She is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Luke McClure, Audrey McClure, Cary Vailes, Caitie Vailes, Anna Claire Votaw, Christian Votaw, and one great-great-grandchild, Jace Lee Barker. Pat will be buried beside her husband in a private family graveside service on July 27, the day before her 91st birthday. Butterflies will be released in celebration of the life of our beloved steel magnolia. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 21, 2019