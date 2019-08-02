|
Patricia "Pat" Ann (Weber) Dreyer
Covington - Patricia "Pat" Ann (Weber) Dreyer age 85 of Covington, Kentucky passed away on July 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ft. Thomas, KY. Patricia was born on June 11, 1934 and was the daughter of Franklin Joseph and Georgia Helen (Fightmaster) Weber and the sister to Monica "Joyce" Latham and Michael Weber. Those who knew Pat can attest that she was smart, strong willed and hard-working single mother who loved and raised her three boys with the help of her mother Helen. She retired after working forty years as a secretary for various Group Insurance Companies most notably Metlife. Pat was an avid reader who enjoyed shopping and watching old movies. She lived and died on her own terms. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and grandson Tony. She is survived by her sons and their loved ones Charles Michael Dreyer (four-legged friend "Buddy" ), Joel Weber Dreyer (Christine Jagger), John Patrick Dreyer (Marcela King- Dreyer) and her grandchildren Jeremy Dreyer, Alexandra (Dreyer) McDulin, Megan (Dreyer) Hess and Zoja King. Ms. Dreyer was laid to rest on Wednesday, July 31st at Forest Lawn Cemetery in a private ceremony. Services provided by Allison & Rose Funeral home in Taylor Mill, KY. Family is also grateful to the staff at St. Elizabeth Hospitals for their professional and loving care during her final days.
