Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer, and Anderson
4619 Delhi Pike
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
2848 Fischer Place
Cincinnati, OH
Patricia Ann "Pat" Egan


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia Ann "Pat" Egan Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Ann Egan

Cincinnati - (nee O'Brien), beloved wife of 49 years to the late Raymond Francis Egan. Devoted and loving mother of Colleen (Christopher) Adkins, Kevin (Melinda) Egan, Sean Egan, Ryan (Amy) Egan, Kathleen (Roy) Rosa, and Shannon Egan. Cherished grandmother of Chelsea (Kevin) Philibin, Erin Egan, Connor Egan, Eileen Egan, Kailey Egan, Corinne Egan, Kristin Egan, Quinlan Egan, Isabella Adkins, Elijah Egan, Stella Rosa, Noelle Egan, Remy Rosa, and Marjorie Rosa. Soon-to-be great-grandmother of Parker Philibin. Passed away surrounded by her family on March 4, 2019 at 72 years of age. Visitation Friday 5 PM until 8 PM at Vitt, Stermer, and Anderson, 4619 Delhi Pike. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catharine Church, 2848 Fischer Place, Cincinnati Saturday 10 AM. Memorials may be made to The Karen Wellington Foundation for Living with Breast Cancer, P.O. Box 54271, Cinti, OH 45255. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
