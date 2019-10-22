|
Patricia Ann Flannery Durso
Fort Thomas - Durso, Patricia Ann Flannery, Passed peacefully with Family on October 21, 2019 at Hospice St Elizabeth Edgewood, KY. Patricia was born Irish proud in Brooksville(Bracken County) Ky on September 25, 1923. Graduated on scholarships from Lasalette Academy(Covington), Edgelcliff College Cincinnati/Trinity Washington DC University w/Sociology/Theology Bachelor's, Catholic University of America Washington DC w/Masters of Social Work, and Juris Doctor degree Chase Law School Cincinnati. Patricia always said "I am an intellectual" and "Be in this world, yet not of this world, because the soul is eternal." Patricia worked Children's Convalescent Home DC, FBI DC analyzing fingerprints, Law clerking, Real Estate Agent, Sales Clerk Shillitos Cincinnati, Telemarketing Sales Cincinnati Symphony/Pops and Financial Loans.Predeceased:Mother Maude Elizabeth Sheehy, Father Patrick Michael Flannery, Brothers John, Patrick, and Joseph. Ex-husband Anthony "Tony" Durso, Sr. Survived: Daughter Teresa "Trasy" Durso, Southgate, KY, Son Anthony Neil Durso, Jr.(Dr. Basilia Zingarelli),Cincinnati, Granddaughter Nicolee C. Durso, Erlanger, KY and Sister Elizabeth Tenoever, Cincinnati. Her "Favorite nephew" Mark Flannery. Also, many nieces and nephews. Dear friend Ed Rubeo. Longtime Resident of Covington, Southgate, Ft Thomas, KY. Also resided in Brooksville, Augusta, KY, Washington,DC and Philadelphia. Mom ventured with lifelong friends to her ancestors' homeland Ireland in 2001 and was detoured on US return to Nova Scotia, Canada on the day of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 25, 2019, 10:30 am at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Ave., Covington, Kentucky 41011. Burial St. James Catholic Church Cemetery, 3 pm Saturday,October 26, 2019, Brooksville, Kentucky. Thank you to her Hospice St Elizabeth caretakers in her final days. Donations: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Drive, Blue Ash, OH 45242 or Hospice Care of St Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences and memories may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019