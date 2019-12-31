|
Patricia Ann Folkers (nee vonBrauchitsch) age 86, formerly of Anderson Twp., died December 19, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on September 19, 1933 in Ames, Iowa and was the first of three children of Carl Hans and Virginia Marcell (nee Hansen) vonBrauchitsch. She had one younger brother, Dennis vonBrauchitsch and a younger sister, Ruth Kirkman (nee vonBrauchitsch/Fiete)
She was confirmed by Rev. Arthur Simonsen at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Iowa and became a member of that church, as religion was always important to her. She was active in Luther League and met her future husband there. Pat graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa in June 1951, then worked for a short time as a secretary for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co.
Pat and Merlin Folkers were married September 29, 1951 in Bangor, Maine, where Merlin was serving with the Iowa Air National Guard which was on active duty there. Soon after Merlin became a member of the regular U.S. Air Force and during the next 20 years he was stationed in several places in this country and abroad. Pat was with him at all of these places and worked in various administrative positions for several attorneys, at a bank and a poultry company. She also worked for the District Attorney of Rapids Parish, Louisiana, the U.S. Department of Interior, the Social Security Administration, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Pat retired from the EPA in November 1988, having worked for the Federal Government for 30 years where she received many awards for outstanding service. She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Cincinnati, Ohio and volunteered her services at the church in many ways.
To this union, no children were born.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 57 years, Merlin E. Folkers on June 27, 2009, her father, Carl Hans vonBrauchitsch in 1986 and her mother, Virginia vonBrauchitsch in 1999, her brother, Dennis vonBrauchitsch in 2017, her brother-in-laws, LaVerne Hansen in 2009, and Lee Folkers in 2018, sister-in-law, Lucinda Palma, in 2019.
She is survived by her sister, Ruth Kirkman (nee vonBrauchitsch/Fiete) of Indianapolis, Indiana, nephews, Greg (Ila) Fiete and Brian (Pamela) Fiete, niece, Mayuri Fiete, and nephew, Ashoke Fiete, sister-in-law, Marlys (Folkers) Hansen of Burlington, Colorado, nephews, Dale (Shelley) Hansen of Burlington, Colorado and Keith Hansen of Fort Collins, Colorado, sister-in-law, Bev Folkers, nephews, Danny (Diane) Folkers and Steve Folkers, nieces, Lori (Jim) Billings and Cari (Eric) Lindgren of Des Moines, Iowa, sister-in law, Vonnie vonBrauchitsch of Granite Bay, California, nephew, Doug vonBrauchitsch, niece, Christine Ahern (nee vonBrauchitsch), both of California, and many more nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 1175 Birney Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230, on Thursday, January 9th at 10:30 am. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 on Thursday at the church. There will be a light lunch immediately following the service for those who will be attending the interment at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.tpwhite.com T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020