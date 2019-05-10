Services
W E Lusain Funeral Home
2455 Stanley Ave
Dayton, OH 45404
(937) 443-2030
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Erlanger Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Martin

Obituary Condolences

Patricia Ann Martin Obituary
Patricia Ann Martin

Erlanger - Patricia (Patti) Ann Martin, 62, of Erlanger, KY went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019 at 1:30 AM. Patti is survived by her daughter, Amy (Brad) Elliott; her son, Matthew (Michelle) Ketron; her brother, Mike (Debbie) Martin; two nieces, Allison Martin and Shelley (Andrew) Donner; 5 grandchildren, Brooke Washington, Logan Elliott, Amanda, Andrew and Tyler Ketron. Patti was highly involved with Lloyd Memorial High School's marching band program. She enjoyed spending her free time helping out and being there for practices and competitions. She was the "grandma" to many of the kids in marching band. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers: Judy Dusing and Connie Bond-Spenlau. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to: Lloyd Memorial Band Boosters Inc., 450 Bartlett Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Erlanger Baptist Church
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now