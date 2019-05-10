|
|
Patricia Ann Martin
Erlanger - Patricia (Patti) Ann Martin, 62, of Erlanger, KY went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019 at 1:30 AM. Patti is survived by her daughter, Amy (Brad) Elliott; her son, Matthew (Michelle) Ketron; her brother, Mike (Debbie) Martin; two nieces, Allison Martin and Shelley (Andrew) Donner; 5 grandchildren, Brooke Washington, Logan Elliott, Amanda, Andrew and Tyler Ketron. Patti was highly involved with Lloyd Memorial High School's marching band program. She enjoyed spending her free time helping out and being there for practices and competitions. She was the "grandma" to many of the kids in marching band. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers: Judy Dusing and Connie Bond-Spenlau. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to: Lloyd Memorial Band Boosters Inc., 450 Bartlett Ave, Erlanger, KY 41018. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Erlanger Baptist Church
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 10, 2019