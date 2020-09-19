1/1
Patricia Ann Musk
Highland Heights - Patricia Ann Musk, age 84, of Highland Heights, KY, passed away on Friday, September 18, at her home. She was known and loved as Pat, Trish or Trisha by many. She loved her family and friends. She enjoyed lunches with the DAV ladies, Grover girls (Silver Grove high school friends), and the Scott girls (nieces). She enjoyed eating at Cobblestone and at Mrs. Teapots with Kyra. She absolutely adored Dr. Rick Grover and his nurse Leslie, nurse Angel and Dr. Jeremy Engel. They were the nicest people she ever met. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Tommy and Ruth Staton; sisters, Jo Scott and Barbara Moniack; son, Keith Goodwin; granddaughters, Stephanie and Stacey Goodwin and Desirae Hensley; great granddaughter, Kyra. Patricia is survived by her friend and husband of 46 years, Richard Musk; sister, Joyce Rachford; son, Kraig Goodwin; daughters, Julie (Eric) Schimpf and Jenni (Jon) McBride; step-sons, Scott and Brian Musk; grandchildren: Jeremy (Ashley) Hensley, Jordan (Amanda) Deardorff, Nakia McBride, Jacob and Nathan Schimpf, Courtney (Will) Bingham, Bret Musk (Amber) and Jason Pauly; great grandchildren: Hayden, Korbin, Harlow, Cassius, Quinten, Faith, Tatiana, Ivan, Isaac, Triston, Tyson and Declan. Visitation will be held at Alexandria Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Service will be private but available to view via facebook live at 11am, Wednesday, September 23rd at the following link https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaFuneralHome. Interment will be in the Alexandria Cemetery.(Guest are required to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines.) Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
