Patricia Ann Novak
RISING SUN - Patricia Ann Novak (née Seaman), 66, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Patti was born on September 28, 1952 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Robert G. and Thelma Seamen (née White). She will be greatly missed by her children, Abbigail Novak (Nick) and Nicholas Novak (Samantha); her grandchildren, Logan, Easton, Bennett, and Nora; and her sister, Billie DeAngelo. She was a beloved and special aunt to Bobby, Lori, Robby, Sean, Sofia, Isaiah, and Savannah. Patti enjoyed playing the flute and formerly taught flute lessons. She was a kindhearted woman who loved animals. She was a strong woman of God and would use her gifts as a musician to enhance the worship at her church. She will be remembered as an extraordinary woman that loved her family beyond measure. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggest to: The , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or the ASPCA, at www.aspca.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 1, 2019