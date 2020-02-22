Resources
Newport - Patricia Ann Poe, 76, of Newport, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Born in Dayton, KY on June 29, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Alice Bauer. Patricia enjoyed watching T.V., listening to music and crocheting. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 40 years: Jerry Lee Poe, Sr. Patricia is survived by her daughter: Paula (Rusty) Plummer; son: Jerry (Crystal) Poe, Jr.; brother: Charles Bauer; sister: Jane Marriott; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice, 5765B Constitution Drive, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
