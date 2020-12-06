1/1
Patricia Ann Schultz
1945 - 2020
Patricia Ann Schultz

Fairfield Township - Patricia Ann Schultz (nee Handorf) age 75 of Fairfield Township passed away Saturday December 5, 2020. She was born January 13, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Mary (nee Kramer) Handorf. Mrs. Schultz worked as a sales representative for a pharmaceutical company. She is survived by her children Trisha (Jimmy) Muir, Thomas Schultz, Richard Schultz, and Timothy Schultz; grandchildren Brooke (Rob) Janzen, James Muir IV, Nicole Muir, and Samantha Schultz; great grandchildren James, Tyler, Loren, Nevaeh, and Jacoby, and siblings Marilyn (Jan) Methlie, Carole Burton, Lawrence Handorf, and Nick Handorf. Mrs. Schultz was also preceded in death by her siblings Charles Handorf, Jr., Shirley Hartmann, Gerald Handorf, Ron Handorf, Phil Handorf, Thomas Handorf, Jeffrey Handorf, and Robert Handorf. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
