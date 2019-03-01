|
Patricia Ann Tomlinson
BOONE COUNTY - Patricia Ann Tomlinson (nee Barnes), 70 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her brother, Gary Bingaman and sister, Josette Powell. Patricia is survived by her sons, Keith Begley (Stacie), Danny Black (Dawne), and Jimmy Black (Monica); her sister, Jackie Ellis, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a woman that loved her family, enjoyed fishing, and watching U.K. Wildcats basketball. Visitation will take place at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyliss Court, Hebron, Kentucky 41048, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Belleview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019