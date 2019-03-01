Services
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 689-9980
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Belleview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Tomlinson

Obituary Condolences

Patricia Ann Tomlinson Obituary
Patricia Ann Tomlinson

BOONE COUNTY - Patricia Ann Tomlinson (nee Barnes), 70 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She is preceded in death by her brother, Gary Bingaman and sister, Josette Powell. Patricia is survived by her sons, Keith Begley (Stacie), Danny Black (Dawne), and Jimmy Black (Monica); her sister, Jackie Ellis, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered as a woman that loved her family, enjoyed fishing, and watching U.K. Wildcats basketball. Visitation will take place at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyliss Court, Hebron, Kentucky 41048, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Belleview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now