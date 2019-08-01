Services
Patricia Ann Westerman Obituary
Patricia Ann Westerman

Florence, KY - Patricia Ann Westerman, 76, of Florence, KY, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. She was born to Harry and Edith Smith, on January 3, 1943, in Monticello, KY. On August 30, 1971, Patty married Dr. James Westerman, and he survives. Patty is also survived by her children Heidi (Derek) Browning and Kenneth "Shawn" Westerman and 4 grandchildren. Patty was preceded in death by parents and son, Kevin Westerman and sister Sandra Leach. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 12 noon until services begin a 1PM, at Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223). Patty will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to . Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019
