PATRICIA ANN WIEDEMAN
Fort Thomas - Patricia "Pat" Ann Wiedeman (nee Groh), 88, formerly of Fort Thomas, KY, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020, in Old Hickory Tennessee at the home of her son Mark and his wife Cindie. Pat was a good friend to many Grand Towers residents and had a heart for helping her neighbors. She worked with her husband at The Wiedeman Pastry shop and in retirement assisted with in home care for the elderly. Pat is preceded in death by husband Louis "Pete" Wiedeman and sons Danny (Barb) and Timmy. She is survived by daughters Jeanette Wiedeman and Patti Graziani (Daniel) and sons David Wiedeman (Jill) and Mark Wiedeman (Cindie). Patricia is also survived by grandchildren Paige Simendinger, Devan Perkins (Johnny), Nathan Graziani, Patrice Graziani, Alex Wiedeman (Olivia), John Wiedeman, Cassandra Cogbill, Ricky Roberts and great granddaughters Emerson Perkins and Rowan Perkins. A Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Mother of God Church, 119 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011 at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) with Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. (Noon). Burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Elbeck Ln., Williamstown, KY immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The ALS Foundation Kentucky Chapter, 8640 Haines Dr. Suite F, Florence, KY 41042. Due to Governor Beshear's mandates, face masks must be worn at all times in the church and temperatures must be checked at the door. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or a SerenityFuneralCare.com