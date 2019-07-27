|
Patricia Ann Works
Florence - Patricia "Patty" Ann Works, 72 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Patty was born in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on March 16, 1947 to her late parents, Edward E. Hillier and Mary Kitzmiller Hillier. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Michael D. Works; her children, Michael D. Works, II, Matthew P. Works (Shelley), and Michelle D. Neal (Josh); her brothers Terry Hillier, Stanley Hillier, Pete Hillier, and Dale "Harry" Hillier; her sister, Judy Arthur (Michael); and her 8 grandchildren, Trey, Trevin, Taylor, Tyler, Sarah, Anima, Bryson, and Braydon. Patty was truly the Matriarch of her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love, the love of family, especially her grandchildren, a love for dolphins, the beach and spending time with friends and family at camp. She had an infectious personality that people were drawn to. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know her. A memorial visitation will take place on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 27, 2019