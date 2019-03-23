|
Patricia B. Goller
Cincinnati - Goller, Patricia B., age 68, passed away March 20, 2019, loving daughter of the late Dr. Julian & Dorothy Buser & daughter in law of the late Jacob & Marcelle Goller, beloved wife of the late Bruce Goller, devoted mother of Anna (Corey) Catton & Nicholas Goller & step-mother of Jennifer Goller, dear sister of Julia B. Welch, Paul (Cindi) Buser, Larry (Lisa) Buser, Steve (Clare) Buser & Bob (Helene) Buser, sister in law of Barb (Ken) Clifford & Sharon (LeeShai) Weissbach , loving grandmother of Mycah Goller & step grandmother of Hannah (Kris) Nielson & Hunter Mitchell, step great grandmother of Jaxon & Ayla Nielsen, also survived by many loving nieces, nephews & cousins. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Rd., Monday, March 25, 2:00 P.M. Friends may call on the family at the Goller residence Mon-Weds 6:30-8:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Assistance Fund, Inc., Multiple Sclerosis Society or Isaac M. Wise Temple.Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019