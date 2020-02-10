|
Patricia Bonnell
Milford - Bonnell, Patricia J., (nee Williams), wife of the late Roger L. Bonnell, Sr., devoted mother of Lisa Seymour, Roger (Amanda) Bonnell, Jr., Brian (Jenn) Bonnell, Christopher (Laura) Bonnell and Matthew (Marla) Bonnell and the late Roy Alan Bonnell, loving grandmother of Justin (Cassie) Bonnell, Zachary Seymour, Debrah, Fallon, Garrett, Nicholas, Austin, Ethan, Elizabeth, Samantha, Audrey, Miles and Charlotte Bonnell, great grandmother of Shyann, Justin, Emlyn and Aspyn Bonnell. Passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, age 74, residence Milford, OH. Services Evans Funeral Home, Milford, Thurday, February 13, 10 AM, visitation Wednesday 6 - 8 PM. Memorials donations may be made to Evans Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020