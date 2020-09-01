Patricia "Pat" Cogswell
Burlington - Patricia "Pat" Cogswell died peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a leap year baby, born February 29, 1940. She was so excited to be turning 20 in 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Anna Mae Cogswell and her son-in-law: Timothy Blaker. She is survived by her sister: Wilma Gauthier of San Diego, CA and cousin: Rita Auteri. Growing up, Wilma, Pat and Rita were fondly known as the Three Musketeers. Pat is also survived by her three daughters: Belinda (Todd) Ryder, Kimberly (Doug) Eifert and Vickie Blaker: one son Michael Robinson. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who she loved beyond measure. She also leaves behind her very-best friend and "Partner in Crime:" Nancy Staggs and her two dogs: Loki and Sadie. Pat was a loving, warm, strong and independent woman who was fiercely devoted to her family. They were the focal point of her life. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, generosity and the happiness she brought to her family and everyone she met. "We love you Mom and will miss you always." We take comfort in the fact that you are in the presence of the Lord and no longer in pain. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com