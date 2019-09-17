|
Patricia Congdon Augustin (nee Waters)
Cincinnati - Widow of Claude H. Congdon and Robert Augustin, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019, surrounded by her children Craig (Nuru), Claudia and Chris. She had 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, and a fourth child Brian preceded her in 1955. Patricia's purpose was her family, Patricia's passion was creating works of arts and crafts, cooking, baking and helping others. She was very active in her church. Patricia's beliefs and hopes were "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Services will be held at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 4 p.m. A gathering of friends and family will take place to celebrate Patricia's life. Memorial donations in memory of Patricia Augustin may be made to the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association, Radnor Station Bldg 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019