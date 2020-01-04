|
Patricia Connelly
Hamilton - Patricia "Pat" (nee Tolle) Connelly, beloved wife of 64 years to the late John "Jack" Connelly. Dear sister of the late Margaret Vornberg, late Charlotte Julifs, late Betty Neff, late James, late Martin and the late Donald Tolle. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Pat passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the age of 82. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Road on Saturday (Jan. 11) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020