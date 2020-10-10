1/1
Patricia Coyne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Coyne

Cincinnati - Patricia Coyne, 82 of Cincinnati passed away peacefully on October 3.

Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Norbert (Norb), mother of sons Michael(deceased) and Timothy (Robin) Coyne.

Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews who provided much comfort and support.

Funeral services and Mass will be held Tuesday, October 13 at St. Rose Catholic Church on Riverside Dr. at 9:30 am, visitations at 8:30 am until time of mass, with burial following at Pierce Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Rose Catholic Church in her name.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved