Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Patricia D. Knierim


1954 - 2020
Patricia D. Knierim Obituary
Patricia D. Knierim

W. Harrison - Patricia D. Knierim. Beloved wife of the late Michael P. Knierim for 41 years. Cherished daughter of Beatrice & the late Willis Hampton. Devoted mother of Brian (Melissa) Knierim, Jason Knierim, and the late Chris Knierim. Also survived by 3 grandchildren (Alexis, Carley, and Kaley), 4 step-grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild (Knoxville). Patricia passed away on February 7, 2020 at the age of 65 years. School bus driver for the Mt. Healthy School District for 30 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16th from 1 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 3 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
