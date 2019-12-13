Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
View Map
Patricia Dourson

Monfort Heights - Patricia Dourson (nee Carroll) devoted wife of 63 years to Leonard F. Dourson, passed away on December 9, 2019, one day shy of her 90th birthday. She was a devoted mother to Michael (Martha) Daniel (Judy), David (Debbie), John (Kim) Dourson, Juli (Charles) Urevick & the late Malia (Besl) Cardwell. Also survived by 18 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joan Tasset. Resident of Monfort Heights. Memorial Mass on Monday Dec 16, 2019 at 11am at St. John the Baptist Church 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. Visitation Mon from 10-11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to /Ovarian Cancer Research P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 in honor of her daughter, Malia. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
