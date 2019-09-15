|
|
Patricia E. Draper, age 84, passed away on September 10, 2019. She was the loving mother of Ted (Sandy) Draper, Terrie (Dennis) Brewster, Cindy (David) Bonham, and Tracy (Mark) Stahley, proud grandmother of seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Ms. Draper was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore M. and Leora Ervin, 2 sons, Eric and Timothy Draper, two sisters and two brothers. She was a longtime member of Camp Dennison United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 12 Noon at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, Ohio 45150, where family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the hour of service. If desired, family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019