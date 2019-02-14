|
Patricia E. Kanoza
Cincinnati - (nee Hurst) beloved partner of the late Daniel Kanoza, loving mother of Tom (Sheila) Kanoza, Jeff Kanoza, Pete Kanoza, Mike (Johnna) Kanoza, Julie (Jim) Baird and the late Joe Kanoza, dear grandmother of Nick (Katie), Ben, Angela (Scott), Anthony (Ashley), Michael (Jenny), Chris, Adam, Jenna, Lelia and great-grandmother of Archie, dear sister of Jim (the late Edna) and the late Maurice, Harold and Martha. Some of her passions in life were writing (many published articles to her name) SPCA (avid dog whisperer), Radio Reading Services WRRS 88.5 MHz, Hot Air Balloon Society, Piano, Dancing, Project Commitment and most of all, her family. Passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Age 86. Memorial service will be Monday, February 18th at 11:00 AM at Anderson Ferry Church of Christ 380 Greenwell Rd., Delhi, OH 45238. Memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Companion's on a Journey Grief Support or . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 14, 2019